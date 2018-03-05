Ohio bill would more than double the max amount of motion picture tax credits

A new bill before the Ohio General Assembly would more than double the state's Motion Picture Tax Credit and make some Broadway shows eligible for the benefit. (Pixabay)

A new bill before the Ohio General Assembly would more than double the state's Motion Picture Tax Credit and make some Broadway shows eligible for the benefit.

According to the Ohio Legislature's website, the bill would:

...amend section 122.85 of the Revised Code to extend eligibility for the motion picture tax credit to certain live stage theater productions, to increase the maximum amount of credits that may be awarded from $40 million to $100 million per fiscal year, and to make other revisions to the law governing administration of the credit.

Broadway plays and musicals that run in Ohio for at least five weeks, with at least six performances a week, would qualify for the credit under HB 525 as well as productions known as "adaptive versions," which show off-Broadway to work out kinks before opening in New York City.

“This new language will make us one of the most competitive states in the country,” said Schlotman. “We have already proven that our clients are not one-offs, they continue to come back and spend money, if not move here. This enhancement in the motion picture program will allow us to be a world-class destination for all things production.”

Some lawmakers want the bill to create a permanent Ohio workforce in film, television, and live theater jobs such as lighting and stage techs.

The tax credit would be distributed twice a year instead of the current annual award.

The bill requires applicants to show the positive economic impact their production would have on the state, and productions will receive money based on their impact.

Lawmakers will invite Broadway producers to testify for the General Assembly in advance of the vote.

