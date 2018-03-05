Teen accused of gunning down classmate in robbery plot will be t - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Teen accused of gunning down classmate in robbery plot will be tried as adult

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Zach Welsh, a 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate during a robbery, will be tried as an adult in the case. Zach Welsh, a 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate during a robbery, will be tried as an adult in the case.
Austin Hensley Austin Hensley
The shooting happened inside a duplex on the 900 block of Hine Road Tuesday night (FOX19 NOW) The shooting happened inside a duplex on the 900 block of Hine Road Tuesday night (FOX19 NOW)
ROSS TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

The 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate during a robbery will be tried as an adult in the case.

"It's a horrific crime and a sad loss of life," Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Zach Welsh is accused of luring Austin Hensley to a duplex on the 900 block of Hine Road with the intention of robbing him, Jones has said. Welsh and Hensley met to trade guns, but a fight erupted, according to the sheriff.

Welsh shot and killed Hensley, a criminal complaint states. Then, he washed and wiped down the gun before hiding it.

Welsh is facing a charge of murder. He is in the Butler County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

This is not Welsh's first time in the court system. He was kicked out of school for an unrelated incident, the sheriff noted.

A second suspect, Joshua Taylor, was charged with theft of a fire arm in the case. He stole a .38 caliber handgun, the sheriff said, refusing to confirm it was used to kill Hensley or to even explain the weapon's role in the case.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly