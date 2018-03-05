Teen accused of gunning down classmate in robbery plot will be tried as adult

The shooting happened inside a duplex on the 900 block of Hine Road Tuesday night (FOX19 NOW)

Zach Welsh, a 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate during a robbery, will be tried as an adult in the case.

"It's a horrific crime and a sad loss of life," Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Zach Welsh is accused of luring Austin Hensley to a duplex on the 900 block of Hine Road with the intention of robbing him, Jones has said. Welsh and Hensley met to trade guns, but a fight erupted, according to the sheriff.

Welsh shot and killed Hensley, a criminal complaint states. Then, he washed and wiped down the gun before hiding it.

Welsh is facing a charge of murder. He is in the Butler County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

This is not Welsh's first time in the court system. He was kicked out of school for an unrelated incident, the sheriff noted.

A second suspect, Joshua Taylor, was charged with theft of a fire arm in the case. He stole a .38 caliber handgun, the sheriff said, refusing to confirm it was used to kill Hensley or to even explain the weapon's role in the case.

