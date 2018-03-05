S. Indiana casino reopens after flooding along Ohio River

ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana casino has reopened its doors more than a week after flooding along the Ohio River forced its temporary closure.
The Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino reopened Sunday after a 10-day closure when the river fell to a point where guests could safely return to the property. The site's hotel, restaurants, spa and retail shops also reopened Sunday.
General manager Brad Seigel says casino staff "are excited to welcome back our guests."
The News and Tribune reports that the casino had closed its doors Feb. 22 as rising floodwaters that followed heavy rains encroached on its property in Harrison County about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Louisville, Kentucky.
That flooding also closed restaurants and swamped recreational riverfront areas in nearby Jeffersonville and New Albany.
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The commander of one of Cincinnati's police districts is charging the police department with discrimination, harassment, and more.Full Story >
The commander of one of Cincinnati's police districts is charging the police department with discrimination, harassment, and more.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is still in the mix to receive an MLS bid for 2020, however, the city still has yet to strike a stadium deal.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is still in the mix to receive an MLS bid for 2020, however, the city still has yet to strike a stadium deal.Full Story >
Supporters of a school safety program called "POST," that would arm school staff members, are planning to ask Boone County Schools to consider adopting the program.Full Story >
Supporters of a school safety program called "POST," that would arm school staff members, are planning to ask Boone County Schools to consider adopting the program.Full Story >
Several Mason parents are on alert after getting a safety notice saying, "MHS students have shown signs of suicide, and have access to a firearm."Full Story >
Several Mason parents are on alert after getting a safety notice saying, "MHS students have shown signs of suicide, and have access to a firearm."Full Story >
The 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate during a robbery will be tried as an adult in the case.Full Story >
The 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate during a robbery will be tried as an adult in the case.Full Story >