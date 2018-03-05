S. Indiana casino reopens after flooding along Ohio River

ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana casino has reopened its doors more than a week after flooding along the Ohio River forced its temporary closure.

The Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino reopened Sunday after a 10-day closure when the river fell to a point where guests could safely return to the property. The site's hotel, restaurants, spa and retail shops also reopened Sunday.

General manager Brad Seigel says casino staff "are excited to welcome back our guests."

The News and Tribune reports that the casino had closed its doors Feb. 22 as rising floodwaters that followed heavy rains encroached on its property in Harrison County about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Louisville, Kentucky.

That flooding also closed restaurants and swamped recreational riverfront areas in nearby Jeffersonville and New Albany.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

