Documents: Capt., officer claim gender discrimination within CPD

The commander of one of Cincinnati's police districts is charging the police department with discrimination, harassment, and more.

Capt. Bridget Bardua, the commander of District 5, says white men in the department are discriminating against her because she's a woman and because she supports African-American police chief Eliot Isaac, according to documents obtained by FOX19 NOW:

District 5 police officer Melissa Cummins is also making the same claim.

The two have filed their complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to the city for a response to these complaints. We have not yet heard back.

According to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, city spokesman Rocky Merz said city manager Harry Black found out about the sexual discrimination complaints Monday. Officials say the city typically refers the investigation of such complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission when it becomes involved, as in this case, the Enquirer reports.

