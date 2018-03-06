Nunberg gathering documents and emails as requested

Is Nunberg legally allowed to refuse to testify? After all, Subpoena literally translates to “under penalty” in Latin.

Sam Nunberg became one of Trump's first full-time political advisers in 2014. (Source: CNN)

Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.

Sam Nunberg changes tune: 'Let him arrest me' to likely cooperating

A 130,000-dollar payment by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to a porn star was reportedly flagged as suspicious by a bank. Cohen has said the money used to pay Stormy Daniels was his own, but now the Wall Street Journal reported Cohen complained to friends that he expected to get that money back.

A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, provided by the North Korean government on March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, his sister Kim Yo Jong, and Vice Chairman of North Korea's ruling ...

The legislation would increase the threshold at which banks are considered too big to fail. Such banks are subject to stricter capital and planning requirements, and lawmakers are intent on providing them relief in hopes that it will boost lending and the economy.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, second from left, arrives with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, at the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill...

Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

Sam Nunberg, the former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller, is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks. (Source: Sam Nunberg/CNN)

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - One day after loudly and publicly vowing to defy a subpoena, a former Trump campaign aide spent Tuesday digging through his email and compiling documents requested by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Sam Nunberg said he'd been working since 6 a.m. to produce the thousands of emails and other communications with and about 10 ex-campaign officials.

"I thought it was a teachable moment," he said of his 24 hours in the limelight. He also said he planned to appear Friday before a grand jury, as Mueller had requested.

Nunberg had earlier balked at complying with the subpoena, spending Monday lashing out at President Donald Trump and his campaign and threatening to defy Mueller in a series of interviews.

"Why do I have to do it?" Nunberg told CNN of the subpoena. "I'm not cooperating," he said later as he challenged officials to charge him. But in an interview Monday night with The Associated Press, Nunberg reversed himself, and predicted that, in the end, he'd comply.

"I'm going to end up cooperating with them," he said.

Trump was not pleased to see his former aide, with whom he has had an up-and-down relationship, go on an interview binge, a person familiar with the president's views said Tuesday. The person was not authorized to discuss private conversations publicly.

In his interviews, Nunberg said Mueller may already have incriminating evidence on Trump directly, although he would not say what that evidence might be.

But Trump was also somewhat amused by the media spectacle Nunberg created, the person said.

A spokesman for the special counsel's office declined to comment.

In his interviews with the AP, Nunberg cast Mueller's subpoena demands as unreasonable. He said he'd traded numerous emails a day with Roger Stone, a Trump adviser, and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and said he didn't have 80 hours to spend digging through his files.

"I am 36 years old. I'm trying to build a business. I have clients. I have deadlines I can't make because of this stuff. What am I supposed to do?" he said of his situation. He said his lawyer thought his performance "was somewhat entertaining" and told Nunberg he knew he was "going to comply the whole time."

He also insisted that he was sober during the interviews. CNN's Erin Burnett had told Nunberg on air that she smelled alcohol on his breath.

Stone told MSNBC that Nunberg "marches to his own drummer" and was not speaking at Stone's behest.

"I would urge Sam Nunberg to cooperate," he said.

Nunberg was the first witness in the ongoing federal Russia investigation to openly threaten to defy a subpoena. But he was not the first to challenge Mueller: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort filed a lawsuit in January challenging Mueller's authority to indict him.

Associated Press writer Jonathan Lemire in New York contributed to this report.

