Daycare workers allegedly dosed toddlers to calm them for naps

CHICAGO (WBBM/CNN) – Three daycare workers have been charged with child endangerment after police say they admitted to giving melatonin-laced gummy bears to their students to calm them for naptime.

After Des Plaines Police officers were called to Kiddie Junction Daycare Center Friday afternoon, a manager told them one or more of the teachers had been distributing gummy bears laced with melatonin to 2-year-olds without the parents’ authorization.

The gummy bears were being used to “facilitate” the children’s naps, according to Chief William Kushner.

Police say they don’t know how long the teachers had allegedly been giving the toddlers the gummies but that a bottle that originally contained 120 gummy bears was found with just four left inside.

Three teachers – 32-year-old Kristen Lauletta, 19-year-old Jessica Heyse and 25-year-old Ashley Helfenbein – were taken into custody.

During questioning, police say the women admitted to giving the children the laced gummy bears. They allegedly didn’t think what they did was inappropriate because melatonin is an over-the-counter sleep aid.

“This is just a horrible case of bad judgment,” Kushner said.

Each teacher was charged with two counts of child endangerment and two counts of battery. They are due to appear in court April 4.

Police say no children were seriously injured, and the parents of every child at the daycare were notified about what happened.

The daycare center had no prior violations and is cooperating with the investigation, according to authorities.

The Department of Children and Family Services is also conducting an investigation.

