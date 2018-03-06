Lexington has lowest homeless count in more than decade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky's second-largest city say the number of homeless has declined to its lowest level in more than a decade.

A statement from the city of Lexington says a one-night count on Jan. 24 found 685 people on the street, in an emergency shelter or in transitional housing. The city said the number is the lowest since at least 2005, when 882 people were counted.

Mayor Jim Gray said Lexington began focusing in 2014 on finding permanent housing for the homeless. He said the city still has work to do, but the latest numbers show it is making progress.

Polly Ruddick, director of the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention, says work will continue until everyone in the city has access to safe, decent, affordable housing.

