Kentucky Derby Museum breaks ground on $6 million expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Derby Museum at Churchill Downs is beginning an 11,000-square foot expansion.

Officials broke ground on the $6.5 million project Monday at the historic Louisville racetrack.

The expansion will be the largest since the museum building was constructed in 1985. Track officials say the expansion will emphasize new exhibit space, featuring the collection of thoroughbred trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

Construction will begin this month with major construction to begin inside the museum after the Kentucky Derby in May.

The museum will remain open to visitors throughout the project and it is expected to be finished in November.

The museum attracted 230,000 visitors last year.

