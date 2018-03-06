Driver killed in fiery Sycamore Township crash

Distracted driving is to blame for a fiery crash that killed a 46-year-old driver in Sycamore Township Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Nurlan Nugirbekov succumbed to his injuries shortly after he was taken to Bethesda North Hospital, sheriff's officials said.

Sycamore Township firefighters extricated him from a 2003 Kia Rio found crashed and burning in the 11000 block of Grooms Road just before 6:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver negotiate a left-bound curve in the road, ran off the right side and hit a concrete storm drain head-on. The vehicle came to its final stop and caught on fire.

Nugirbekov was not wearing a seatbelt, sheriff's officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

