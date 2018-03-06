The Latest: UN chief encouraged by Koreas' agreement to meet

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.Full Story >
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.Full Story >
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.Full Story >
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.Full Story >
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseFull Story >
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseFull Story >
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsFull Story >
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsFull Story >
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowFull Story >
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowFull Story >
President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leadersFull Story >
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leadersFull Story >
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.Full Story >
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchFull Story >
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >