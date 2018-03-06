Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

The father has offered to provide “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving. (Source: Bryan Thornhill/Facebook)

ROANOKE, VA (RNN) – A father advocated for “old school, simple parenting” in several Facebook videos that show his 10-year-old running to school after he says the boy was kicked off the bus for bullying.

Father of two Bryan Thornhill drove behind his 10-year-old son the morning of March 1, as the boy ran through the rain to school.

“Welcome to ‘you better listen to your dad 2018,’” said Thornhill in a video posted to Facebook that he has since removed.

In fact, his account is deactivated.

Before taking down his account, Thornhill explained in the video that the 10-year-old got kicked off his school bus for three days because he was “being a little bully.”

The father said his son has had to run to school, which is about one mile from the family home, as a result. He added he made the boy run in the rain because he was rude that morning.

In the video, Thornhill refers to the punishment as “old school, simple parenting” and says it’s improved the 10-year-old’s behavior.

“Ironically, since he’s been running to school this week, his behavior’s been much better. Teachers have approved of his behavior this week. He hasn’t gotten in trouble this week, where last week, he was just absolutely out of his mind,” Thornhill said.

The original video has received more than 1.6 million views, and Thornhill said in a video posted March 2 that 98 percent of people were “thrilled and excited.” That video, too, is no longer available.

"I was in a classroom for 29 years I wish more parents were like you! Thanks for taking a stand against bulling and teaching your children lessons. Keep up the good work!" one commenter wrote.

The videos received pushback, as well, before they were removed from Facebook.

"Wow I just watched this video and cannot agree with this form of punishment for a child on this day. It was raining and the kid had to run a mile. So what is the kid to do sit in wet clothes while he's at school. And then he gets sick. Also have you noticed the amount of weight in that backpack the child was carrying. Not good for a child's back at all," another commenter wrote.

In his second video, Thornhill attempted to set some people's minds at ease by saying his son would get to ride the bus again, starting Monday, as long as he continued to behave at school.

Thornhill also noted the 10-year-old is an athlete and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. He said the boy is used to running as a punishment because if he misbehaved after a sports practice, he would have to run miles.

“We’ve always joked he’ll either be fast or obedient. So far, we’re working on fast,” Thornhill said.

In the final video, posted Monday, both of Thornhill’s children can be seen running, as their father runs along with them. The man says his son and 8-year-old daughter now want to run to school.

“The important thing is that he’s learned a valuable lesson and he understands,” Thornhill said.

The father offered to provide “boot camp” services to other parents whose children were misbehaving.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.