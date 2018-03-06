12-year-old Middletown boy goes missing without coat, shoes

Middletown police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy without a coat or shoes.

Jonte Taylor was last seen on Grove Street Monday.

He has a medical condition and walks when he is agitated, police said in a tweet.

He is described as 4'9 and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Middletown police dispatchers: 513-425-7700, option 0.

