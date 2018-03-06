GOP's Kasich says last State of the State speech will be odd

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) says listeners can expect a "very odd" final State of the State speech from him.

The term-limited Republican delivers the address Tuesday at Otterbein University in suburban Columbus.

Playing with expectations for the speech isn't new for Kasich. After union-rights protesters interrupted his first speech in 2011, he became the first governor in modern Ohio history to take the address outside Columbus.

That has become tradition, with Cabinet officials visiting the host city to stage events that show off the locale, tout policy initiatives and connect with local officials.

Kasich is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and a promoter nationally of bipartisanship and political civility. He hasn't ruled out another presidential bid.

He says he's been thinking deeply about the message he'll deliver.

