20-year-old sues Walmart, Dick's because they wouldn't sell him guns

Florida senators have voted 20-18 in favor of a bill that would put new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.Full Story >
Florida senators have voted 20-18 in favor of a bill that would put new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.Full Story >
In the wake of the Parkland, FL, school shooting, retailers are re-evaluating their gun sales policies, doing what politicians have so far been reluctant to do.Full Story >
In the wake of the Parkland, FL, school shooting, retailers are re-evaluating their gun sales policies, doing what politicians have so far been reluctant to do.Full Story >
Florida senators have voted 20-18 in favor of a bill that would put new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.Full Story >
Florida senators have voted 20-18 in favor of a bill that would put new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.Full Story >
Legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers, now entering its ninth day.Full Story >
Legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers, now entering its ninth day.Full Story >