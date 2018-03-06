Kenton County sheriffs warn of new scam

The Kenton County Sheriff's Office says there is a new scam going around.

Police say scammers are posing as law enforcement officials and threatening arrests unless payment is received, sometimes through text messages.

Scammers are using real names of officers or people the prosecutors offices along with real addresses of agencies, including the Kenton County Sheriff's Office, officials say.

Officers say a law enforcement office would never demand payment in order to 'take care of a situation.'

Warren County Sheriff alerts to phone scam

The sheriff's office is warning people not to give scammers any type of personal information, payment, or agree to meet them.

To report a call like this, the sheriff's office says you can call the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection at 888-432-9257.

