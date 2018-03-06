Graphic video: Dad gets into bar fight beatdown with 4-year-old daughter on his hip

Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO (RNN) – A dad is charged with misdemeanor child abuse after getting a bar fight while holding his 4-year-old daughter.

Richard Warry Brown had the little girl on his hip when the altercation began at Crossroads Pizza and Wings in Pine Junction, a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows the incident.

Several punches were thrown before someone in the bar took the child from the 39-year-old Brown during the beatdown.

“Brown, sustained serious bodily injury during the assault and had to be air lifted to a trauma center for treatment,” the post said. “The daughter wasn’t injured.”

The sheriff’s office said Brown was charged in the Jan. 25 incident because he had multiple opportunities to get the child out of harm’s way, but didn’t.

In the video two men are seen fighting with Brown.

One of them, Joel Michael Wilson, 31, has been arrested and faces assault and child abuse charges, KDVR TV reported. The other suspect hasn’t been identified.

