UC's Clark wins Defensive Player of Year award

UC senior Gary Clark is the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year.

He is the first player in the five-year history of the league to win the award twice. He's the first Bearcat to win his conference's defensive player of the year multiple times since Kenyon Martin.

Clark also won the AAC's Sportsmanship Award.

The Bearcats are the top seed in this week's AAC tournament.

