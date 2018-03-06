Federal investigators search Kentucky police department

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (AP) - State and federal authorities have searched a Kentucky police department that is under investigation.
FBI Louisville Office Chief Counsel David Habich says search warrants were executed Monday at the Horse Cave Police Department as part of an ongoing federal investigation.
Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry tells the Bowling Green Daily News the investigators removed electronics and files from the department.
The mayor says none of the department's six officers have been placed on leave.
Horse Cave Officer Larry Dale Martin was indicted in July on federal charges of wire fraud for selling and giving away military property obtained from the state.
Hart County Sheriff Boston Hensley tells the Glasgow Daily Times that his department and state police will provide Horse Cave with police coverage as-needed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
