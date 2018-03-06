Recipe: Broccoli Cheese & Noodle Soup

What happens when you combine the best of Broccoli Cheese soup with Chicken Noodle soup? This amazing recipe is the answer.

Recipe courtesy of Lee Ann Miller.

¾ cup onions, chopped

3 Tablespoons butter

1- 14.5 oz. can chicken broth

3 cups water

2 Tablespoons chicken base

1- 8oz. pkg. Inn Maid Noodles (medium or wide, I prefer wide)

1 lb. broccoli, chopped & roasted (approximately 2 bundles of broccoli)

6 cups milk

10 oz. Velveeta (or Walnut Creek Cheese Meltz Cheesy), cut in small pieces

4 oz. white sharp cheddar, cut in small pieces

6 oz. Pepper Jack cheese, cut in small pieces

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

¼ teaspoon Nature’s Seasoning salt

2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped fine

1 teaspoon clear jel (or corn starch) dissolved in ¼ cup water

Melt butter in soup kettle and sauté onions over medium heat. Add chicken broth and water. Add chicken base & stir until dissolved. Bring to a boil and add package of noodles. Bring to a boil then cover and turn off heat. Allow to set for 10-15 minutes. Meanwhile, wash & chop broccoli. Drizzle lightly with olive oil and roast on 400 for 15 minutes. (If pressed for time, buy 2- 10 oz. bags of frozen broccoli).

Remove from oven and add to noodle mixture. Return to boil, add remaining ingredients and turn on low heat. Stir until cheese is melted. Stir in clear jel/water and simmer.

Do not allow to boil again. Serves 10-12.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.