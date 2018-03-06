Fugitive caught last year sentenced in Indiana child assault

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a southern Indiana girl, after which authorities say he assumed the identity of a car crash victim and lived for years in Minnesota and Oregon.

A Jackson County judge ordered the sentence Tuesday for 62-year-old Charley Hollin. The (Seymour) Tribune reports he pleaded guilty to felony child molesting charges, with prosecutors agreeing to not seek any other charges related to Hollin's January 2017 arrest in Salem, Oregon.

Officials say Hollin disappeared from southern Indiana's Jackson County by the time he was charged with attacking a 10-year-old girl.

Federal authorities say Hollin had lived since 2001 as Andrew David Hall, an 8-year-old boy who died from a 1975 crash in Fayette County, Kentucky.

Information from: The (Seymour) Tribune

