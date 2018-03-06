Arrest warrant issued for man charged in arson based partly on pacemaker data

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with arson based partly on data collected from his pacemaker.

Ross Compton, 59, was due in court on March 6, after pleading not guilty to setting his Middletown home on fire in September 2017.

The pretrial hearing was postponed after Compton didn't show in court, according to Bailiff Judge Pater.

Police say Compton told them he packed belongings when he saw the fire, threw them out of a window and carried them to his car.

Investigators say a cardiologist reviewed Compton's cardiac device and concluded his medical condition made it "highly improbable" he took the actions he described

The trial, scheduled for March 19, has been postponed while law enforcement hunt for him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to contact police.

