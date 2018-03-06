Kentucky governor auctions chance to implode building

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor is auctioning off the chance to push the plunger to implode a 28-story government building, with all proceeds benefiting a charity for foster children started by his wife.

The 330-foot-tall Capital Plaza Tower will be imploded at 1:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. Tuesday, Bevin announced he was auctioning off the chance to push the plunger on eBay . The proceeds will benefit the #WeAreKy! Foundation, which was founded by first lady Glenna Bevin.

The auction closes Saturday at 5 p.m. EST, and Bevin's office says the final bid will be tax deductible. The highest bid as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday was $2,125.

The Capital Plaza Tower opened in 1972 and closed in 2016. It is the tallest building in Frankfort, the state's capital city.

This story has been corrected to say the deadline to submit a bid is 5 p.m. EST Saturday.

