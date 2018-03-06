Impeachment billboard going up near Trump's Florida home - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Impeachment billboard going up near Trump's Florida home

The left-wing Mad Dog PAC is behind the impeachment billboard and others across the country that target Republican lawmakers and conservative causes. (Source: Mad Dog PAC) The left-wing Mad Dog PAC is behind the impeachment billboard and others across the country that target Republican lawmakers and conservative causes. (Source: Mad Dog PAC)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (RNN) – It’s not up yet, but a pithy political billboard calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment is already making headlines.

The sign will tower over I-95 about two miles from Trump’s South Florida residence Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach.

The message: “Impeachment now, Make America America Again!”

The left-wing Mad Dog PAC is behind the billboard and others across the country that target Republican lawmakers and conservative causes.

A recent billboard put up by the group in Pensacola, FL, reads, “The NRA is a terrorist organization.”

The political action committee was founded by Claude Taylor, a former White House staffer during the Clinton administration.

Mad Dog PAC raises money on its website to pay for the billboards.

“We are working every single day to find companies who will accept strong messaging,” the website says.

The impeachment billboard is scheduled to run from March 19 – April 15.

There are at least four of these same billboards have already posted across the country in Richmond, VA, Columbus, OH, Spring Run, PA and Visalia, CA.

So far, none of them have attracted the same attention as the upcoming Florida sign.  But then again, none of them were on the road from the airport to the president’s home.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

