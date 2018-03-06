Recipe: Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Recipe: Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

Step up your cookie game with these Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies from Lee Ann Miller.

1 cup white shortening

¾ cup light brown sugar

¾ cup granulated white sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon pure vanilla

1 teaspoon sea salt

1-1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 cup rolled oats

1 cups quick oats

1 cup mini milk chocolate chips

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 Special Dark Hershey Bars, coarsely chopped

Cream shortening and sugars. Add eggs and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine flour, soda and salt.

Gradually add flour mixture to creamed mixture. Add oatmeal. Lastly, add chocolate chips. Drop by spoonfuls onto cookie sheets. Bake at 375 for 9 minutes.

