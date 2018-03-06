Miami's Sibande is MAC Freshman of the Year - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Miami's Sibande is MAC Freshman of the Year

Nike Sibande is Miami's leading scorer. (Photo: http://www.miamiredhawks.com) Nike Sibande is Miami's leading scorer. (Photo: http://www.miamiredhawks.com)

The Mid-American Conference announced several of its awards and, for the second consecutive year, a Miami freshman won the newcomer of the year award.

Nike Sibande is Miami’s leading scorer at 14.6 points per game and has hit double figures in 26 out of 32 contests this season.

The RedHawks return to action on Thursday as they travel to Cleveland for the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament. Miami will face second seed Toledo at 6:30 p.m. inside Quicken Loans Arena.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

