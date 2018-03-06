As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry.

As President Donald Trump prepares to impose a tax of 25 percent tax on imported steel, America's steelmakers are actually faring pretty well: Profits are up. So are prices. And the industry is adding jobs.

Steel analyst Charles Bradford says the industry "isn't doing as bad as their press releases say it is."

