CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San...Full Story >
Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.Full Story >
Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.Full Story >
Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.Full Story >