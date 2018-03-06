CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

Opioid overdoses went up 30 percent from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)

ATLANTA (RNN) – America’s opioid crisis is growing and it’s hitting across demographic groups.

Startling numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point to a 30 percent increase in overdoses treated in emergency rooms between July 2016 and September 2017.

Opioid overdoses in large cities increased 54 percent in 16 states.

The “amount of prescription #opioids prescribed was approximately three times as high in 2015 as it was in 1999 – enough for every American to be medicated around the clock for 3 weeks,” acting CDC Director Anne Schuchat said on Twitter last week.

Overdose rates showed a significant increase across all areas.

Men (↑30%) and women (↑24%)

People ages 25-34 (↑ 31%), 35-54 (↑36%), and 55 and over (↑32%)

Most states (↑ 30% average), especially in the Midwest (↑70% average)

“The #opioid overdose epidemic is one of the biggest health threats facing the U.S.," the CDC director’s Twitter account said late last year. "More Americans are dying each day from opioid overdoses, in every community across the nation."

The CDC defines opioids as prescription pain medications, heroin, and illicitly manufactured fentanyl, a synthetic opioid pain reliever.

