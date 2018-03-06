Sheriff's deputies will man Boone County elementary schools full-time next year

The Boone County Board of Education, the Walton Verona Independent School District, the Boone County Fiscal Court, and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office are announcing they will be manning elementary schools with a sheriff’s deputy full-time in the upcoming school year.

Dr. Randy Poe, Superintendent Robert Storer, Judge-Executive Gary Moore, Commissioners Cathy Flaig, Charles Kenner, Charlie Walton, and Sheriff Michael A. Helmig worked to develop a plan to equip every Boone County public elementary school with a school resource officer for the 2018-2019 school year.

Essentially, it is a permanent solution to the stopgap measure announced on Feb. 23, a plan to outfit deputies in the elementary schools until the end of this school year.

“The existing plan has been met with great appreciation from our community," says Superintendent Poe. "Therefore, our Board of Education has worked with the Sheriff’s Department to make it permanent moving forward.”

A news release on the matter concluded as such:

All the aforementioned realized the importance of protecting our youngest and worked toward that goal together to finance, hire & equip the additional personnel, and train them to be in place in the Fall.

