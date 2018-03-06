The March Starts Here: An inside look at Xavier basketball - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

The March Starts Here: An inside look at Xavier basketball

Meet the personalities behind one of the best college basketball teams in the country tonight.

Toyota Dealers Xavier Basketball: The March Starts Here is tonight on FOX19 Now at 9 p.m. Mobile users watch live here

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

  • Gary Cohn, Trump's top economic adviser, to resign

    The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.

