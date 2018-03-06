The March Starts Here: An inside look at Xavier basketball

Meet the personalities behind one of the best college basketball teams in the country tonight.
Toyota Dealers Xavier Basketball: The March Starts Here is tonight on FOX19 Now at 9 p.m. Mobile users watch live here
Highly recommend this piece with Chris Mack tonight— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 6, 2018
Our #Xavier post-season special (Toyota Dealers Xavier Basketball: The March Starts Here) is tonight at 9 p.m. on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/LFQDeVWrBs
Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.Full Story >
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.Full Story >
The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.Full Story >
A judge in Warren County has decided to use polygraph exams to test students who get accused of making threats against their schools.Full Story >
A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.Full Story >
