Kentucky considering banning most child marriages

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are considering outlawing most child marriages.

Senate bill 48 would ban officials from issuing marriage licenses to anyone 16-years-old and younger. The bill unanimously passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and could be called for a vote this week. Seventeen-year-olds could still get married, but they would need permission from their parents and a judge.

Most states allow children to marry with permission from the court or their parents, according to the Pew Research Center. Kentucky has no minimum age limit for marriage, but anyone under 16 must have permission from a judge.

The bill would require 17-year-olds would show evidence they have had stable housing and a job for at least three months. They also could not marry anyone who is more than four years older than them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.