Judge turns to polygraph testing for students accused of school threats

A judge in Warren County is turning to polygraph tests to examine students accused of making threats against their schools.

On Tuesday, Judge Joseph Kirby released two teens from juvenile detention after using polygraph results to determine the students did not plan to carry out threats targeted at their schools.

Under state law, Kirby can use the polygraph tests to decide if the suspects can be released from juvenile detention, but those results can not be used when they face the criminal charges.

The students' parents are responsible for paying for the $200 court-ordered polygraph test.

After the bailiff removed their handcuffs, Kirby told the two 17-year-old's and their parents that regardless of the teens motive or their intentions, Warren County takes every threat seriously. Anyone accused of threatening messages will be arrested and placed in juvenile detention until their court appearance, he said.

The two teens were sent home with their parents. They are among a group of five Warren County teens that will undergo polygraph tests in connection with school threats.

The judge's decision comes amid a rash of school threats and students arrested since the deadly mass school shooting at a Florida high school last month.

"It's been a nightmare for us and our family. Our child has never been in any trouble. We just have to say to all the parents that it can happen to anybody and it's been an awful process but we're very happy today," Lucy Deadorff said.

"Mom and dad, at least there's an allegation that he has been online and doing some things and saying some things that he shouldn't be doing. We need to be monitoring that," Kirby said.

Both teens will still have to go to court on the criminal charges of inducing panic.

The judge said since Feb. 14, the day of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, there have been seven threats made to schools in Warren County.

Two teens are still being held, including a 14-year-old from Morrow, who according to court documents, posted a photo of him holding a gun to a student's head and threatening to come after anyone who told police about it.

