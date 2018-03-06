The Latest: Kasich honors 3 Ohioans who helped others

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on Ohio Gov. John Kasich's State of the State address (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has given this year's Governor's Courage Awards to three Ohioans who made personal sacrifices to help others.

The Republican governor delivered the awards during his final State of the State address on Tuesday in his hometown of Westerville.

Recipient Mikah Frye, a 10-year-old from Ashland County, passed up an Xbox for Christmas and used the money to buy blankets for a homeless shelter.

Chris Hole, a nurse from Miamisburg, won the award for her work helping to save lives after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history in Las Vegas in October.

Nina Schubert, a 19-year-old student at Kent State University, was the third winner. Schubert created the Nightingale Project, an on-campus student group with the goal of ending stigmas around mental illness.

8 p.m.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has announced that Ohio is getting a new state park, one of the largest in its history.

The term-limited Republican said during his final State of the State address on Tuesday in his hometown of Westerville that he will name the park after Jesse Owens, "that great Ohioan who stood up to Hitler and came home with a gold medal."

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources struck a deal with American Electric Power in August to purchase a major portion of a 60,000-acre parcel owned by AEP in eastern Ohio, known as ReCreation Land.

The land spans parts of Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum and Noble counties. A portion to begin with would be used for a wide range of outdoor recreational opportunities including hunting and fishing.

This item has been corrected to reflect the park is one of the state's largest, not its largest, and a portion will be opened to start.

7:45 p.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is calling on people to tap the values he believes "are written on our hearts" to live a life bigger than themselves.

The term-limited Republican got particularly philosophical in his final State of the State address Tuesday night. It was delivered amid speculation he could challenge Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

Speaking in his hometown of Westerville, Kasich remembered the two police officers who were fatally shot last month as examples of those who helped others.

With scant reference to his political record or his policy initiatives, Kasich urged the crowd of about 1,300 state lawmakers, Cabinet officials and VIPs to embrace personal responsibility, justice, compassion and humility.

7: 25 p.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has kicked off his final State of the State address by thanking the residents of his hometown and remembering two police officers who were fatally shot there last month.

The term-limited Republican said Tuesday that Westerville exemplifies the "wonderful towns" across America.

Kasich delivered the speech at Otterbein University, where he began his gubernatorial campaign in 2009. The address comes amid speculation that he could challenge President Donald Trump in 2020 after he leaves the governor's office next year.

Kasich has said for weeks that his final State of the State would be "odd" and "different" from previous speeches that focused heavily on policy initiatives.

7:25 a.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) says listeners can expect a "very odd" final State of the State speech from him.

The term-limited Republican delivers the address Tuesday at Otterbein University in suburban Columbus.

Playing with expectations for the speech isn't new for Kasich. After union-rights protesters interrupted his first speech in 2011, he became the first governor in modern Ohio history to take the address outside Columbus.

That has become tradition, with Cabinet officials visiting the host city to stage events that show off the locale, tout policy initiatives and connect with local officials.

Kasich is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and a promoter nationally of bipartisanship and political civility. He hasn't ruled out another presidential bid.

He says he's been thinking deeply about the message he'll deliver.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.