Crews respond to fire at Clermont County ODOT garage

Crews responded Tuesday to a large fire at an Ohio Department of Transportation garage in Clermont County.

The outpost is used to store equipment, says Brian Cunningham, with ODOT.

Several departments were dispatched to the garage, on Old U.S. 52 in New Richmond.

Cunningham says no one was there when the fire started.

