City official says turnover has impacted streetcar service, maintenance

The future of the streetcar was up for debate Tuesday as the new Cincinnati City Council heard its first report on the struggling transportation system.

Riders and the Assistant City Manager, John Juech, spoke before a committee Tuesday afternoon.

"I try to take it every day of the week on my way to work, frankly it's really inconsistent," said rider Matt Jacob.

The streetcar, which has been in operation since 2016, has experienced several issues in its lifetime. There have been numerous service outages, ticketing problems, traffic crashes and even staffing concerns since the cars began running about a year and a half ago.

"Turnover that we've seen at the operator level has impacted service, it's impacted maintenance of the vehicles. If you work for an organization for 18 months and you have five different people in charge, that's going to have negative ramifications and consequences," Juech said.

Nothing was decided during Tuesday's meeting and the issue was filed for future discussion.

Council member Amy Murray, who was the first chair of the streetcar committee, says shutting down the system would cost taxpayers nearly $50 million.

