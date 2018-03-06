The Latest: Justice Dept. suing Calif. over 'sanctuary' laws - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

The Latest: Justice Dept. suing Calif. over 'sanctuary' laws

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Schaaf has been at odds with U.S. Attor... (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Schaaf has been at odds with U.S. Attor...
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off... (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the Justice Department and "sanctuary cities" (all times PST):

6:30 p.m.

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit seeking to undo California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.

The lawsuit was filed late Tuesday in Sacramento. It says three state laws intentionally undermine federal immigration law. Among other things, the legislation bars police from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities. Another law offers protection against workplace raids.

The Justice Department says those laws hinder immigration authorities and are unconstitutional.

___

6 p.m.

The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.

The lawsuit says three state laws intentionally undermine federal immigration law. Among other things, the legislation bars police from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities. Another law offers protection against workplace raids.

The Justice Department says those laws hinder immigration authorities and are unconstitutional.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce the lawsuit Wednesday at an annual gathering of law enforcement organizations in Sacramento.

The move is the latest volley in an escalating feud between the Trump administration and California. The state has defiantly refused to help federal agents detain and deport undocumented immigrants. Sessions says that makes cities more dangerous.

__

11 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is traveling to California to make a major announcement about sanctuary policies that limit local and state cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Sessions will speak Wednesday at an annual gathering of law enforcement officials in Sacramento.

Trump administration officials have promised to crack down on policies that keep local law enforcement from advising federal agents when they release immigrants living in the country illegally.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill making California a sanctuary state last year.

Last month U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said hundreds of immigrants eluded detention because of a warning from Oakland's mayor. Agents still arrested more than 200 residents for alleged immigration violations.

