Adams County bobcat activity prompts trapping season

Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.Full Story >
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.Full Story >
The 4-year-old daughter of a Tony-award winning actress from Hawaii was killed Monday along with another young child when a driver allegedly ran a red light and plowed into them in a Brooklyn crosswalk.Full Story >
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.Full Story >
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.Full Story >
