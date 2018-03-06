Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

Turnover after a year in office is nothing new, but the Trump administration has churned through staff at a dizzying pace and allies are worried the situation could descend into a free-fall.Full Story >
The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.Full Story >
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyFull Story >
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyFull Story >
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carFull Story >
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesFull Story >
The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticismFull Story >
House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum importsFull Story >
Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.Full Story >
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseFull Story >
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsFull Story >
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowFull Story >
