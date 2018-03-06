Middletown police warn of peeper; residents tell of lawn furniture moved toward windows

Several Middletown residents are making sure their blinds are shut tight after learning an unwanted guest has been watching from their back windows. (WXIX)

Several Middletown residents are making sure their blinds are shut tight after learning an unwanted guest has been watching from their back windows.

On Tuesday morning, a woman caught him peering in her window while she was getting dressed. It happened on Poppy Drive near Tarrimore.

Police reports say that by the time she put on clothes and called the police, the man was gone. However, another neighbor spotted him a minutes later.

"He had been in our backyard and the dog alerted us to it," said a resident who didn't want to be identified out of fear the man will come back.

She says as the man was coming from behind their house her roommate confronted him.

"She saw the man walking down the street and hollered and asked him what he was doing. When he turned he had a ski mask on his face and he had a sweatshirt on with the hood up and dark clothing," she said.

She says he took off in an older blue car with a blue security light inside.

Neighbors believe that the peeper has been passing through their neighborhood the past few weeks.

"Different people have noticed chairs in their backyard moved close to windows," a woman said.

As police have stepped up patrols in the neighborhood, many are curious about what the man is after.

Residents believe the man has been coming in the neighborhood early in the morning around 6 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.