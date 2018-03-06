Crittenden/US 25 shooting suspect ID'd, considered armed and dangerous

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Grant County.

On March 2, dispatch got a call around 9 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived to find shell casings and blood on U.S. 25. They eventually learned an individual had been shot and transported himself to an area hospital.

A suspect has been identified in the case.

Matthew Paul Reusch, 19, from Ludlow, is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is a white male, about 6 feet tall, and about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those who encounter Reusch should call 911. Those who know his whereabouts should call Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212.

The initial investigation revealed that a verbal altercation had occurred between several individuals in the city limits of Crittenden. After the altercation, two individuals went back to their car and began to drive away. As the vehicle started to depart, an unknown individual began to fire a weapon out of the window of the car back at a group that was on the side of US 25.

The individuals left the area in an unknown direction of travel.

The vehicle is believed to be a white four-door Toyota Camry and could possibly have bullet holes in the rear end of the vehicle.

