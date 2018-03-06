Proposed Villa Hills development approved

The proposed Villa Hills development is now approved. (WXIX)

The development would include new condos, apartments, a space for small shops, businesses, and a park area.

The proposal has spurred debate in Villa Hills for the past few months.

Villa Hills residents voice concerns about development that would fund nuns' retirement

There have been mixed reactions on developer plans to transform it into residential and retail space -- a future many residents hadn't envisioned for the city.

There is no word yet on when the construction changes will begin.

