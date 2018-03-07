Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Brooks to be Miami U speaker

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - A member of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will highlight spring commencement at his alma mater in southwest Ohio.

Miami University announced Tuesday that offensive guard Brandon Brooks will speak May 19 at Yager Stadium in Oxford during the school's 179th spring commencement.

The former RedHawk football player earned NFL Pro Bowl recognition as the Eagles soared to the championship last season.

Miami says the Milwaukee native has also distinguished himself with community involvement, pursuit of advanced higher education and public support for mental health awareness. Brooks has talked openly about battling anxiety.

He played at Miami in 2008-2011, including on the 2010 RedHawk team that went from 1-11 the previous year to 10-4 and a Mid-American Conference title.

He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology.

