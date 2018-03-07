Man who admitted to string of killings could be released

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - One of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string of murders that terrorized an Ohio city in the early 1980s could be released from prison within months.
Prosecutors struck a deal in 2000 with the brothers who agreed to confess to the eight killings in Toledo.
Nathaniel Cook admitted he took part in three of those slayings with his brother who's now serving two life sentences.
The pair's admission provided answers for the victims' families, but the deal also called for 59-year-old Nathaniel Cook to be released this year.
A judge has set a hearing for Thursday to begin determining whether Cook should be registered as a sex offender if he's released.
The victims' families are hoping there's some way to block his release.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A tri-state man died Tuesday night from what police believe to be a fall at Red River Gorge.Full Story >
A tri-state man died Tuesday night from what police believe to be a fall at Red River Gorge.Full Story >
Cincinnati Customs and Border Protection agriculture agents say they found two tons of prohibited fruit.Full Story >
Cincinnati Customs and Border Protection agriculture agents say they found two tons of prohibited fruit.Full Story >
The commander of one of Cincinnati's police districts is charging the police department with discrimination, harassment, and more.Full Story >
The commander of one of Cincinnati's police districts is charging the police department with discrimination, harassment, and more.Full Story >
Pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles are being honored this week in Cincinnati.Full Story >
Pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles are being honored this week in Cincinnati.Full Story >
An overturned semi closed the ramp from Mitchell Avenue to southbound Interstate 75 Wednesday morning.Full Story >
An overturned semi closed the ramp from Mitchell Avenue to southbound Interstate 75 Wednesday morning.Full Story >