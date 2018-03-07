Cabinet members say Canada, Mexico could escape new tariffs

Turnover after a year in office is nothing new, but the Trump administration has churned through staff at a dizzying pace and allies are worried the situation could descend into a free-fall.Full Story >
The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.Full Story >
The former mayor's political ascent came crashing down Tuesday, as she resigned after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of taxpayer dollars to carry on an affair with her former bodyguard.Full Story >
Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.Full Story >
The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.Full Story >
The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.Full Story >
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyFull Story >
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyFull Story >
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carFull Story >
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesFull Story >
The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticismFull Story >
House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum importsFull Story >
Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.Full Story >
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseFull Story >
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsFull Story >
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowFull Story >
