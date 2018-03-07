Kentucky State Parks preparing to open campgrounds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Parks are preparing to open campgrounds around the state this month.

A statement from the agency says Greenbo Lake State Resort Park will feature 21 new improved camping sites when campgrounds open March 15.

In addition to those renovations, parks across the state will be offering special prices and events to kick off camping season. During camper appreciation weekend on April 27-29, campers can get two nights for the price of one. In addition, many will offer special events including arts and crafts, bonfires and nature programs.

Officials say the campground at John James Audubon State Park in Henderson will remain closed due to construction work on a nearby dam.

