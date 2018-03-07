Man shot, critically hurt in Middletown - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man shot, critically hurt in Middletown

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

A shooting victim is fighting for his life in a Dayton hospital this morning after he was airlifted there from Middletown overnight, according to Miami Valley Hospital officials.

Darin Foster, 45, is listed in critical condition, according to the hospital

He was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the 400 block of Young Street in Middletown about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Investigators said they determined he was actually shot at another location, in the alley in the 400 block of Garfield and Baltimore streets.

It’s not clear how he wound up in the home on Young Street, police said.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.

Police are expected to release more information after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

