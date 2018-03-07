Man shot, critically hurt in Middletown

A shooting victim is fighting for his life in a Dayton hospital this morning after he was airlifted there from Middletown overnight, according to Miami Valley Hospital officials.

Darin Foster, 45, is listed in critical condition, according to the hospital

He was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the 400 block of Young Street in Middletown about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Investigators said they determined he was actually shot at another location, in the alley in the 400 block of Garfield and Baltimore streets.

It’s not clear how he wound up in the home on Young Street, police said.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.

Police are expected to release more information after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Middletown Police are investigating a shooting on the 400 block of Young St. Police say one man was shot multiple times @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jqRWqDxyhV — Amber Jayanth (@AmberJayFOX19) March 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.