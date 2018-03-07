FC Cincinnati stadium plans move forward

FC Cincinnati plays the University of Cincinnati's varsity soccer team Wednesday night as FCC officials say they hope to have a decision on a stadium location by month's end.

FCC representatives and civic leaders will hold a listening session this afternoon for those who want to discuss the team's propose stadium in the West End.

The 4:30 p.m. listening session will be held at the Woodward Theater, 1401 Main St.

The West End and Oakley in Cincinnati, and Newport in northern Kentucky are all proposed sites for the new stadium FCC hopes to build as it continues to seek a Major League Soccer franchise.

