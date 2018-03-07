'Plogging' combines fitness, litter removal - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

(RNN) - It's something you might have been doing without knowing its name. 

Plogging combines jogging and picking up trash, and it's a way people can take care of themselves and their environment at the same time. 

The term is said to have been coined by the Swedish.

"By adding regular squats (to pick up junk) and carrying weight to jogging, we can assume the health benefits are increased," said the Daily Telegraph, who also said the health craze "couldn't be more 2018."

Naturally, the joggers then post the litter they pick up to Instagram, because what's the use of a good deed without an audience to appreciate it?

You can plog on your own, or you can plog in a group like Youtuber Fredrik Åkerstrand in Orebro, Sweden. He, along with 15 others, collected around 10 to 12 kilograms of trash during an August run.

"We found everything from cigarettes, napkins, plastic containers and broken bottles," Akerstrand said." And this is a area of Örebro that is considered one of the cleanest places in town."

There's good reason to pick up plogging as part of your fitness routine. All that litter, besides being unsightly and unsanitary, winds up in the water.

Litter, particularly plastic litter, is becoming a growing problem for the oceans, leading to garbage patches, including a massive one in the North Pacific loaded with plastic.

According to Litterbase, plastics account for anywhere between 60 and 84 percent of ocean litter.

By 2050, there will be more plastics in the ocean than fish, the World Economic Forum said in a 2016 report.

