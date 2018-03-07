Overturned semi closes ramp from Mitchell Avenue to SB I-75

An overturned semi tractor-trailer is blocking the ramp from Mitchell Avenue onto southbound Interstate 75 Wednesday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

This semi on its side is blocking the ramp on Mitchell Avenue to southbound Interstate 75. (FOX19 NOW)

An overturned semi tractor-trailer is blocking the ramp from Mitchell Avenue to southbound Interstate 75.

The driver was reported out of his flipped vehicle at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic is backing up on westbound Mitchell Avenue approaching the ramp for as far as the eye can see.

It's not clear when the ramp will reopen.

Until it does, detour around by taking Spring Grove Avenue to Hopple Street, where you can get on southbound I-75.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

BREAKING: Ramp from Mitchell Ave. to SB 75 is closed due to a flipped Semi. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/zM6n3VeCrF — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) March 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.