Overturned semi closes ramp from Mitchell Avenue to SB I-75

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

An overturned semi tractor-trailer is blocking the ramp from Mitchell Avenue to southbound Interstate 75.

The driver was reported out of his flipped vehicle at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic is backing up on westbound Mitchell Avenue approaching the ramp for as far as the eye can see.

It's not clear when the ramp will reopen.

Until it does, detour around by taking Spring Grove Avenue to Hopple Street, where you can get on southbound I-75.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

