White nationalist, Ohio State ending lawsuit

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Lawyers for white nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour efforts and Ohio State University have notified a federal judge that the lawsuit for Spencer is being withdrawn.

Court records show the sides filed an agreement of voluntary dismissal Tuesday evening.

An attorney for Spencer's side told The Associated Press earlier that tour organizer Cameron Padgett decided to drop the lawsuit against Ohio State for refusing to book Spencer. The school said such an event posed substantial risks for safety and for disruption.

However, attorney James Kolenich (KOH'-lin-ik) says a lawsuit will continue against the University of Cincinnati over the school's demand for a nearly $11,000 security fee for Spencer to speak there.

Spencer spoke Monday amid protests at Michigan State University, but other campus plans have stalled in legal disputes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.